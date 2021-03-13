New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $809,000 Stock Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 44,348 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Standard Motor Products worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 91.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 335.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

SMP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Motor Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

NYSE SMP opened at $44.57 on Friday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.92.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.40. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

