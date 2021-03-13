New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.78 Million Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Employers were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Employers by 254.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 238,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 170,937 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 53.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 439,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,303,000 after buying an additional 152,931 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 180.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 64,271 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers during the third quarter worth about $1,250,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers during the third quarter worth about $677,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EIG stock opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.24. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of -0.03. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $40.63.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.05. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

EIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

