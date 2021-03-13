New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,265 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 100.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,270,000 after buying an additional 24,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

NYSE PBH opened at $46.27 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.35.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

