New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.14 Million Position in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Translate Bio worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,440,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,271,000 after acquiring an additional 147,768 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TBIO stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $34.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Translate Bio news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,441,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TBIO shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

