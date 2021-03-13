New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 140,721 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Michaels Companies were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 24.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in The Michaels Companies during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Michaels Companies during the third quarter worth about $106,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of The Michaels Companies stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

