New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,014 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ferro were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ferro by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,498,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,858,000 after acquiring an additional 412,936 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ferro by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,762,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,455,000 after acquiring an additional 456,773 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G increased its holdings in Ferro by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,320,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,179,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ferro by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,395,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,708,000 after acquiring an additional 172,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Ferro by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,326,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after acquiring an additional 482,854 shares during the last quarter.

FOE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Ferro stock opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15. Ferro Co. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -298.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

