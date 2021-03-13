New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 270.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.30% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HVT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $36.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.84. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $672.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.66.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.49. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.21%.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 11,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $428,359.68. Also, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $762,090.00. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

