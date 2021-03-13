New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.27% of Central Pacific Financial worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 200.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 58.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

CPF opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.32%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.