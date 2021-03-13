New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 4,500 Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Mark A. Goldsmith sold 4,020 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $140,780.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 4,010 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $151,217.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,217.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,089. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNST stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.80. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

