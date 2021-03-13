New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 1,100 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the third quarter worth about $99,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 46.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Shares of AMWD opened at $105.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $105.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.80.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

