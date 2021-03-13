New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Acquired by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 269.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,452,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,502,000 after buying an additional 1,788,443 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,598,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,864,000 after buying an additional 1,018,731 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1,245.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 776,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,421,000 after buying an additional 718,672 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,322,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,951,000 after buying an additional 679,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $6,598,000. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

