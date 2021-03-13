New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Stock Holdings Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,111 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,170,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 172,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

NYSE NRZ opened at $10.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.87.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. New Residential Investment’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.