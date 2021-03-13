New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NGD shares. TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James set a $2.25 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC cut New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NGD stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,461,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,706,025. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $198.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold during the third quarter worth about $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in New Gold by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

