Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decline of 96.1% from the February 11th total of 1,145,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,636,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Nevada Copper from $0.20 to $0.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

OTCMKTS:NEVDF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.15. 1,051,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,110. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11. Nevada Copper has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its principal property is the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, United States. The company was formerly known as Astron Resources Corporation and changed its name to Nevada Copper Corp.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.