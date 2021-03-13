NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.53

Shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.53 and traded as high as $4.79. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 42,121 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NetSol Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $52.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.11). NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 2.54%.

In related news, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NetSol Technologies by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 104,049 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NetSol Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

