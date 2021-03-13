Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Trimmed by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,873 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after buying an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Netflix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Netflix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697,753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,999,486,000 after acquiring an additional 166,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Netflix by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,504,333,000 after acquiring an additional 140,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $504.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $543.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $223.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.38, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

