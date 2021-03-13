Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Net 1 U.E.P.S. Technologies provides its universal electronic payment system as an alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies. Net 1 believes that it is the first company worldwide to implement a system that can enable the estimated four billion people who generally have limited or no access to a bank account to enter affordably into electronic transactions with each other, government agencies, employers, merchants and other financial service providers. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ UEPS opened at $5.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $316.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.21. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.00.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, Director Antony C. Ball purchased 75,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $261,846.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L acquired 32,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $114,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 932,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,123 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the third quarter worth $80,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 18,038 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 21.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

