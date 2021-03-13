Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $1.34 on Friday. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Neovasc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

