NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Raised to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.06.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NYSE:NPTN traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,729. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $607.35 million, a P/E ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 1.24.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. Analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $374,693.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,753. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $163,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,563 shares of company stock worth $768,593 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.