Neo Price Reaches $41.91 (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One Neo coin can now be bought for $41.91 or 0.00070209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neo has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $2.96 billion and approximately $764.19 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.90 or 0.00462212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00063578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00051844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00085726 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.22 or 0.00521387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012124 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neo is neo.org

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

