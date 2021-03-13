Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $46.75 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.74% from the company’s previous close.

GTBIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $46.00 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Green Thumb Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.03.

OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $34.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $39.11.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

