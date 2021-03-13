Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2,500.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,100.54 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,014.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,745.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Alphabet by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,220,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

