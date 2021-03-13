Needham & Company LLC Raises MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $409.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $394.00 to $409.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MDB. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MongoDB from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $371.33.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $320.06 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a one year low of $93.81 and a one year high of $428.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $380.17 and a 200-day moving average of $302.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.41 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 528 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $182,138.88. Following the sale, the executive now owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,198,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,674 shares of company stock valued at $49,192,313. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

