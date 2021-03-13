NEAR Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $215.30 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $7.40 or 0.00012087 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 82.2% higher against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.34 billion and $215.30 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.55 or 0.00456492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00062032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00051143 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00068438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00083044 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.25 or 0.00511532 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000437 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,495,755 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

