Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.77 Million

Brokerages expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will report sales of $70.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.12 million. Navigator reported sales of $63.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year sales of $257.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $257.11 million to $258.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $309.51 million, with estimates ranging from $301.22 million to $317.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Navigator stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $601.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.82 and a beta of 2.33. Navigator has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Navigator by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,691 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Navigator by 38.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 374,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 103,846 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Navigator by 19.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Navigator by 2.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,244,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Navigator by 1,666.7% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

