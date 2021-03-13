Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Short Interest Update

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 294.8% from the February 11th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Naturgy Energy Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 25,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,996. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GASNY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Santander raised shares of Naturgy Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.