Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CFO Michael E. Fortin Sells 9,201 Shares

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CFO Michael E. Fortin sold 9,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $149,608.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,799.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAII traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $16.81. The company had a trading volume of 40,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,822. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.67. The company has a market cap of $106.88 million, a PE ratio of 205.28 and a beta of 0.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Alternatives International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,465 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.68% of Natural Alternatives International worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

