National Grid’s (NGG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of National Grid from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of National Grid from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

NGG opened at $58.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.68 and its 200-day moving average is $58.72. National Grid has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $63.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in National Grid by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,531,000 after acquiring an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in National Grid by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter worth about $1,183,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

