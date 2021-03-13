National Grid (LON:NG) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NG. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,005 ($13.13) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 970 ($12.67) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 928 ($12.12) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 958 ($12.52) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,005.21 ($13.13).

NG opened at GBX 838.40 ($10.95) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 847.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 886.88. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

