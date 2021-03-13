National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,015,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,675,000 after purchasing an additional 78,624 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 21,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $49.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.68. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -36.41 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

