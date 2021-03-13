National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.00 and last traded at $69.00, with a volume of 3433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.56.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTIOF shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark upgraded National Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.28.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

