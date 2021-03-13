National Bank Financial Comments on Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “OUTPERFORM” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of MSI stock opened at C$33.69 on Friday. Morneau Shepell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.50%.

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources (HR) consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

