Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives $140.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.14. 20,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,476. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.84. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $149.54.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

