Nasdacoin (NSD) Market Cap Reaches $145,068.27

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $145,068.27 and approximately $468,532.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 72.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,887,303 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

