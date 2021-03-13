NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) Raises Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from NASB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

NASB Financial stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. NASB Financial has a 52 week low of $35.01 and a 52 week high of $74.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.39. The stock has a market cap of $512.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.23.

Get NASB Financial alerts:

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.39 million for the quarter.

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides home loans, mortgage loans and mortgage refinance products, and IRA loans; commercial real estate loans, such as multifamily, construction, land development, industrial warehouse, office, retail, single-purpose restaurant, single family, and hotel loans; and construction and development loans.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for NASB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NASB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.