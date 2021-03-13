NaPoleonX (NPX) Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One NaPoleonX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NaPoleonX has a market capitalization of $7.93 million and $9,910.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded 60.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00048465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.90 or 0.00644066 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 101.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00064314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00025660 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00035677 BTC.

NaPoleonX Coin Profile

NPX is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NaPoleonX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

