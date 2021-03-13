NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nant Health, LLC is a personalized healthcare company which enable improved patient outcomes and treatment decisions for critical illnesses. The company developed an adaptive learning system, CLINICS, which includes its unique software, middleware and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes and interprets of molecular, clinical, operational and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources. Nant Health, LLC is based in CULVER CITY, United States. “

Shares of NantHealth stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. NantHealth has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that NantHealth will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NantHealth by 73.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in NantHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NantHealth by 726.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 99,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NantHealth by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 422,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in NantHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company converging science and technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Canada. It provides NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software-as-a-service platforms, and connected care medical device interoperability solutions to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

