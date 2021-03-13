NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Trading Up 5.1% on Analyst Upgrade

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s share price traded up 5.1% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $70.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. NanoString Technologies traded as high as $64.96 and last traded at $60.33. 762,732 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 675,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.38.

Several other research firms have also commented on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $1,808,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,897.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 8,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $519,908.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,729 shares of company stock worth $2,707,658. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,450,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,670,000 after purchasing an additional 845,805 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,807,000 after purchasing an additional 443,800 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,995,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 733,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,062,000 after purchasing an additional 67,360 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,839,000 after purchasing an additional 57,219 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. Analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

