Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Trading 8% Higher

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.82 and last traded at $29.70. 582,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 875,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $295,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $2,376,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after buying an additional 242,931 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $907,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 70.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 121,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

