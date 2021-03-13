MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.63

Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.63 and last traded at $69.31, with a volume of 1108 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.11.

MYRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti started coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day moving average is $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $691,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,598,804.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,875,000 after purchasing an additional 98,138 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,690,000 after purchasing an additional 274,663 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,011,000 after purchasing an additional 29,415 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 253,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 27,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,916,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

