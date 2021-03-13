MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MVB Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MVB Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MVBF opened at $35.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $424.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. MVB Financial has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $36.64.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. MVB Financial had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 13.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that MVB Financial will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 307.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 303.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of MVB Financial during the third quarter worth $50,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 13,916 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.