Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 5,432 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $248,000. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 662.6% during the third quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 13,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter.

IEF traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.95. The stock had a trading volume of 271,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,312,487. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.08 and a 200 day moving average of $119.13. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

