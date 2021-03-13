Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $2,268,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $1,388,000. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of PPL from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.14.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.99. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

