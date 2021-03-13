Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,865,371 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 9,183.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144,071 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in General Electric by 31.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in General Electric by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,299,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $12.58 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

