Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 264 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD opened at $176.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.17 and a 200 day moving average of $150.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $176.61. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

