Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,390 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of The Manitowoc worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 247.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the third quarter worth about $734,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 6.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the third quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the third quarter worth about $521,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

MTW stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $725.51 million, a PE ratio of -61.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $20.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTW. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of The Manitowoc from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.