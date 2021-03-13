Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,665,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,445,000 after purchasing an additional 160,761 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,603,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $61.31 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.58.

