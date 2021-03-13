Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,094.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 318,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after purchasing an additional 49,005 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $130.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $131.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.73 and a 200-day moving average of $114.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

