Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 481 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFFD. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,193,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 48.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 20,248 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,499,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 21,835 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PFFD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.34. 649,482 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

