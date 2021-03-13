Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG opened at $99.46 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.